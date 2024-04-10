Olly Murs will headline a festival in Berkshire that celebrates the life of TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Her friends and family have announced the performers and special guests for the third year of Flackstock - an intimate day festival featuring comedy, dance and music, which raises money for mental health charities.

Caroline was found dead at her home in February 2020 after taking her own life aged 40.

She was best known for presenting the X factor and Xtra factor and Love Island. She took over hosting the reality dating show in 2015.

Caroline's close friend Olly Murs will headline the festival Credit: ITV NEWS MERIDIAN

Those involved in setting up the event include Caroline’s mother Christine and sister Jody, her friends Natalie Pinkham, Dawn O’Porter, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff, Liz Holmwood, Leigh and Jill Francis.

Olly Murs, who has appeared for the finale twice in the past, says: "For the past two years I’ve been there for the closing of the night and performed Sweet Caroline. But this year we are doing a full set for the crowd, and I can’t wait to perform at this day festival in Caroline’s memory."

In addition to Olly, Shaznay Lewis from All Saints, Rebecca Ferguson, Tom Walker and Chesney Hawkes will take to the stage at the Englefield estate near Pangbourne on the 22 July 2024.

As well as the big performers, stage appearances on the day will include fitness coach Joe Wicks who will lead the crowd for a special moment.

And there are many more acts will be announced over the coming months.

The event over 2 years has raised close to £500,000 for mental health charities Credit: DWGH Photos

The event has now raised close to £500,000 across the first two years for four charities that were close to Caroline's heart - Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

Caroline’s mother Christine says of Flackstock 2024: “I can’t believe we are in our third year and have Olly performing a full set this time round. Last year was bigger and more successful than we could have ever imagined so we are thrilled the festival is coming back for a third time.

Raising so much money for these brilliant charities was exactly what we’d hoped for – providing a legacy for my Caroline. As I’ve said before, Carrie was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends."