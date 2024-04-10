WARNING: This story contains some images and details which some may find distressing

Police have questioned a second man after around 50 dead animals were scattered outside a community shop in Hampshire.

The corpses of hares, a barn owl and a kestrel were found dumped outside Broughton Community Shop on March 15.

The previous month, a decapitated deer was found close to a primary school in a nearby village.

Previously, a 37-year-old man was arrested and questioned in connection with the incident and later released on bail.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed a 27-year-old man from the Hythe area has also been questioned.

A force spokesman said, “Officers from the Hampshire & Isle of Wight country watch team have been following various lines of inquiry as part of the investigation."

“As previously mentioned, officers arrested a 37-year-old man from Totton on Thursday March 28 on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage, wildlife and firearms offences.

“He was subsequently released on police bail with conditions until Friday June 28, pending further inquiries."

“Yesterday (Tuesday April 9), a 27-year-old man from Hythe attended a police station on a voluntary basis and was interviewed under caution. He remains under investigation."

“Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident.”

Police said examinations of the barn owl and kestrel revealed the protected birds had been shot with a gun

The force said examinations of the barn owl and kestrel – both of which are legally protected – revealed the birds had been shot with a gun.

The owl and kestrel were “stuffed” on the door handles and blood was smeared on the windows, the shop’s treasurer said.

In February, 25 dead wild animals were found close to a primary school on Danes Road in the village of Awbridge, six miles away from Broughton.

The carcasses of pheasants and hares were discovered along with a “decapitated deer”, a local newspaper reported.

