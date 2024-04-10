Starving cat who was abandoned in Kent looking for new home

A cat who was abandoned in Kent at a vets filthy and starving and in desperate need of care is looking for a new home.

Nine-year-old Bud was taken to the RSPCA Canterbury and District Branch in October last year.

The RSPCA said for 10 days his condition was touch and go and he was completely shut down and fearful.

However, the staff and volunteers at the RSPCA branch in Canterbury were able to rehabilitate him.

Bud has been in foster care for six months but has had little interest from potential adopters.

Natalie Archer, from the RSPCA Canterbury Branch, said: “He was understandably nervous at first after his ordeal but now he has decided that humans are okay and will chill with his foster family on the sofa watching them crochet or do jigsaw puzzles!”

She added: “He loves food and relaxing and has proven to be a very laid-back cat. He is more likely to be more of a house cat and stick close to home - but it’d be nice for him to have a garden to potter around in the sunshine.

“Bud is a quiet and sensitive soul who is looking for a simple life - a quiet home with no children or other pets would be ideal for him. Bud needs a space where he can feel safe and secure and is looking for patient owners who understand he may need a little bit of time to come out of his shell.

“If you're looking for a gentle companion who has overcome great adversity and is ready to embark on a new chapter in life, Bud might be the perfect match for you. Come meet Bud and give him the loving forever home he deserves!”

