A burglar has been charged with escaping from custody after he allegedly fled the dock at Canterbury Crown Court as he was due to be sentenced.

Lewis Guess, of Broadstairs, is accused of escaping the Kent court during a hearing on April 4, and was found by police nearly a week later.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old at a property in Herne Bay on Wednesday and charged him with escaping from lawful custody and possession of cannabis.

Two other men have also been charged with assisting Guess, who will appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Matthew Guess, 45, of Broadstairs, allegedly bought Guess a Sim card and arranged transport, food and housing for him.

Billy Barfoot, 38, of Herne Bay, allegedly transported and housed Guess.

The pair are on bail and due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

