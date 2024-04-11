A crane driver who saved a fellow worker from a burning building in Reading in Berkshire has been honoured by the British Fire Services Association.

Glen Edwards has been described as a hero for the dramatic rescue which took place when a tower block caught fire at the Station Hill development in the town centre at 11.30am on Thursday 23 November.

He used his skills as a crane operator, to lower a cage onto the roof of the high rise block, while flames and smoke engulfed the area.

The worker was able to climb inside the cage, and was then winched to safety.

The fire broke out at the Station Hill development in Reading in November 2023. Credit: ITV Meridian

On Monday (8 April) The British Fire Services Association (BFSA) presented Glen Edwards with the Commendation Medal.

Posting on their Facebook page, a BFSA spokesperson said: The BFSA were pleased to present the Commendation Medal to Glen Edwards who was the Crane Operator involved in the rescue of a worker from a roof-top fire in Reading last year."

Members of the public were quick to congratulate Edwards.

One Facebook user posted: "Congratulations from a fellow recipient!".

While another person wrote: "Awesome job!"

More than 50 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze at the Station Hill development.

Hundreds of construction workers and office staff were evacuated from surrounding buildings as fire crews worked to contain the fire, which spread to the top of a high-rise tower under construction near the train station.

Glen, a crane operator of 30 years, said it had "not been your average day at work".

He said: "I was driving the crane at the time. I saw someone waving his coat. I got a radio call to get the man riser.

"I was being (supervised) from the ground."

The Commendation Medal/Commendation Bar is awarded to a member of the department for a credible act in the line of duty which is commendable in nature, and displays admirable initiative and accomplishment."

