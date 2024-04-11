An entertainment centre in Littlehampton that was damaged by a fire is set to reopen next week following repairs.

The Windmill Entertainment Centre was damaged last August when a fire destroyed the neighbouring Harvester.

The centre has undergone extensive renovation and will be opening on Wednesday 17 April.

Work carried out by Arun District Council and Freedom Leisure included restorations to the roof and boiler room, asbestos removal from the ceiling and electrical panels being replaced.

The fire broke out at the Harvester. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A new studio floor has also been installed and the carpet replaced for the auditorium.

Matt Williams, General Manager, at Freedom Leisure, said: “Following months of work, working closely with Arun District Council, we are proud to welcome back this beloved venue to the heart of the community.

"As a hub for residents and societies alike, we have eagerly awaited the Windmill Entertainment Centre resuming its role as a vibrant space for gatherings, events, and performances.

"We are delighted to throw open our doors once again and extend a warm invitation to the entire community.

"The Windmill has been a cornerstone of community life, and we cannot wait to see it bustling with activity once more. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our patrons for their patience and support throughout this process.

“With a renewed commitment to serving the diverse needs of the community, Freedom Leisure looks forward to hosting a wide array of events and activities at the Windmill Entertainment Centre.”

