Inquiry due to begin into death of serial killer Peter Tobin

An inquiry is due to begin into the death of serial killer Peter Tobin.

The murderer died in October 2022 after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences.

He was serving a prison term for raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006.

He also murdered student Dinah McNicol, and 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton.

Their bodies were discovered buried in the back garden of Tobin's former home in Margate, 17 years after they disappeared.

From left, Angelika Kluk, Vicky Hamilton and Dinah McNicol. Credit: PA

Tobin had been receiving palliative care but sustained a fall in his prison cell the day before his death.

He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on 9 September 2022, and subsequently died on 8 October 2022.

T he Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has lodged a First Notice to begin the court process for a Fatal Accident Inquiry into the death of the 76-year-old.

A Preliminary Hearing will be held on 27 May 2024 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The purpose of a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) is to determine the cause of death, the circumstances in which the deaths occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the death of Peter Tobin occurred while in legal custody and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.”

