Police divers are searching part of the River Thames for a man who's gone missing from Reading in Berkshire.

Officers have issued a fresh appeal for help to find Daniel who's 39.

He was last seen on Monday 4 March at around 4.15am in the Caversham area of Reading.

He is 5ft 9ins tall, of proportionate build. Police believe he was wearing a green or grey tracksuit.

Detective Inspector Ben Beasley said: “We’re extremely concerned for the welfare of Daniel, who was reported missing over a month ago.

“As part of our enquiries we are conducting searches at the River Thames however we are keeping an open mind and following all lines of enquiry.

"I am appealing to anybody who believes that they might have seen him, or who has any information that may help us to locate him to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can report sightings or information via our dedicated missing person portal. If you see Daniel we would ask you to please call 999, quoting reference 43240101404.”

