Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper can be seen dancing in wellies and conducting an orchestra of tractors in a new music video for his charity rap single.

The tongue-in-cheek country song, titled I Can’t Stand Sheep!, is raising funds for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI).

In the newly released video for the track, the 25-year-old farming contractor from Oxfordshire dances around a barn in wellington boots while he raps about his dislike of sheep.

Later when snippets of The Floral Dance plays, he turns to five tractors behind him and pretends they are an orchestra he is conducting.

Cooper has released the song in hope of raising awareness of the struggles facing farmers and the farming community.

While the track was released in January, the music video has previously only been shown to the audiences at Cooper’s theatre tour.

On releasing the video to the public, he said, “All the way through the tour, I’ve been asking the audience if they think I should release this music video into the wild."

“Your votes were cast and as promised, it’s coming out, however questionable my dance moves and rap skills are, it’s all for a brilliant cause.”

Kaleb Cooper can be seen dancing in wellies and conducting an orchestra of tractors in his charity music video. Credit: Kaleb Cooper

The single also includes the RABI’s helpline number to raise awareness for the charity, which provides financial, emotional and practical help.

He added, “I hope this music video continues to raise awareness for the RABI."

“Farmers are going through such as challenging time, especially with the weather at the moment."

“It’s so important to make sure we are all able to talk about our problems and get help when we need it, which is where organisations like the RABI come in.”

Jeremy Clarkson posted the 'first-look' images from the third series of Clarkson's Farm to his Instagram. Credit: Instagram / @jeremyclarkson1 / @primevideouk

The farming contractor turned rapper first found fame on Clarkson’s Farm, in which he helps former Top Gear star Jeremy Clarkson run Diddly Squat Farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire.

Alongside releasing a song and music video, Cooper has released two books, set up an agricultural bursary through the Royal Agricultural Society and did a theatre tour from January to March this year.

The third series of Clarkson’s Farm, which producers have teased will see Cooper upset by a new arrival to the farm, will be available on Prime Video on May 3.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...