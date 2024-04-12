Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's James Dunham has been to meet Judge Rinder at Gatwick Airport as he jets off to Morocco for the Marathon des Sables.

ITV’s resident Judge Rinder is at home in a court room, but he’s about to embark on an epic challenge way out of his comfort zone.

The no-nonsense criminal barrister set off from Gatwick this morning destined for the iconic Marathon des Sables - a testing 156 mile foot race in the Sahara desert.

He’s doing it to raise money for a charity that supports veterans and their families and thankfully, for him - he’ll be joined by three soldiers from the South.

Speaking to ITV Meridian about his preparations for the challenge, he said: "I've been watching Heather Stanning and her videos and just decided that's not how I'm going to do it.

"Not least because I don't have a gold medal and because I think the best thing is to remember that if you don't want to win, just carry on going and you can walk.

"I've been doing all sorts of things. A bit of running, lots of regular exercise and trying not to take on board other people's toxic anxieties like, 'Rob, you will die, that sort of thing.'"

Morocco’’s Marathon des Sables is a tough and testing 252km six day footrace in the 50 degree heat of the Sahara Desert. Credit: Marathon des Sables

The Marathon des Sables has been a fixture for nearly 40 years.

It's a seven-day, 250 km ultramarathon, which is approximately the distance of six regular marathons, but on top of the distance, participants will also have to endure the heat of the Sahara Desert.

Judge Rinder admitted he needs the help of some music to get him across the desert.

"Last time I ran across the desert for Comic Relief, I had a bit of Dolly Parton, and some Harry Styles," he added.

Judge Rob Rinder says he's feeling positive about the tough challenge.

Rob is raising money for the Army Benevolent Fund.

"I really care now more than ever about trying to help and above all else, to communicate what the Army does," he said.

"It's the best of every community and every background across our nation coming together to defend freedom.

"What better thing can there be?

"So when they leave the Army - the great servicemen and women, it's important that they're looked after and the ABF is their biggest charity.

"They deserve to be looked after once they've left, and that's what the ABF does."

The Marathon des Sables has been running for 38 years this April. (2024) Credit: Marathon des Sables

The television judge will be joined on his mission by four British Army professionals.

Major Heather Stanning, a retired Olympic rower who was previously ranked the number one female rower in the world.

Speaking to ITV Meridian she said: "I think a lot of it is mental state.

"I'm very good at putting myself where I need to be mentally, and grinding away to get the job done."

Judge Rob Rinder packing his final belongings for the trip at Gatwick Airport. Credit: ITV Meridian

They will also be joined by Infranty Colonel Mark Nooney from Winchester, the British Army’s most senior soldier Seargent Major Paul Carney from Gosport, and Corporal Natalya Platonova from Surrey.

The group are all fundraising for the Army Benevolent Fund, and will help raise vital funds to support soldiers, former soldiers and their families in times of need.

This year the charity is celebrating 80 years of unbroken service to the Army family since its formation in 1944.

