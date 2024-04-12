More than 50 new emergency areas are to be installed on the M25 and surrounding motorways in the South East as part of a nationwide safety programme.

The move follows a widespread campaign for safety improvements on smart motorways after a number of deaths. National Highways says safety is its "highest priority".

Twenty four new emergency areas are planned for two sections of the M25, between junctions 23 and 27 in Hertfordshire and Essex, and between junctions 5 and 7 in Surrey and Kent.

Construction is due to begin in Hertfordshire and Essex from Thursday 25 April 2024.

The M20 in Kent, M3 in Surrey and Hampshire and M4 in Berkshire will also see upgrades to install more emergency areas from late April and early May, with the M27 in Hampshire following later in the summer.

Fifty two emergency areas are to be built in this phase of the programme on the M25 and neighbouring motorways, as follows:

Fifteen on the M25 between junctions 23 and 27 in Hertfordshire and Essex

Ten on the M3 between junctions 2 and 4A in Surrey and Hampshire

Nine on the M25 between junctions 5 and 7 in Surrey and Kent

Twelve on the M4 between junctions 10 and 12 in Berkshire

Four on the M20 between junctions 3 and 5 in Kent

Two on the M27 between junctions 4 and 11 in Hampshire

The upgrades are part of work to add more emergency areas to all lane running motorways across the country.

National Highways says it's committed to building more than 150 new emergency areas to give drivers more places to stop in an emergency.

Thirteen have already been installed and opened for traffic, eight on the M1 in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire and five on the M6 in Staffordshire.

Construction is already underway on 12 more emergency areas on the M1 in South Yorkshire, 10 between junctions 30 and 31 on the M1 in Derbyshire, and 12 on the M6 between junctions 21A and 26 in Cheshire.

Emergency areas have bright orange road surfaces to help drivers identify them. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Last month, start of work on a further 54 emergency areas on the M1 and M5 motorways in the Midlands was announced.

Emergency areas provide a place to stop for drivers in an emergency if they are unable to leave the motorway or stop at a service area.

They are signposted at regular intervals and have bright orange road surfaces to help drivers identify them.

Each area is 100 metres long meaning there is space for all types of vehicles.

They are also equipped with emergency telephones linking directly to National Highways' control rooms to get help on the way quickly.

Smart motorways are designed to ease congestion on the nation's busiest routes. Credit: PA

National Highways Project Sponsor Felicity Clayton said: "Safety is our highest priority and we have listened to drivers' concerns about having more places to stop in an emergency on motorways which don’t have a permanent hard shoulder.

" This is part of the Government’s £900 million investment in further safety improvements on existing smart motorways, which includes adding an additional 150 emergency areas across the network and giving motorists clear advice when using smart motorways to boost public confidence."

For the upgrade to be carried out safely, the left-hand lane will be closed throughout construction. Lanes two, three and four will remain open with a 50mph speed limit in place.

All existing emergency areas on the M25, M20, M3, M27 and M4 will remain open wherever possible throughout construction and a free recovery service will be available through the roadworks.

The work is being carefully coordinated with other major improvements already underway on the M25, including junction 28, where the motorway meets the A12 at the Brook Street roundabout in Essex, at junction 10 near Wisley in Surrey, which involves a series of weekend closures on the M25 and the A3 around the junction.

National Highways says that teams are working "tirelessly" to coordinate all this work closely and keep disruption to an absolute minimum.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.