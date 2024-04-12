An appeal has been launched after a 5ft-long boa constrictor was found dead on a street in Aldershot.

The reptile was found on burnt grass on Wyndham Street in the early hours of this morning (Friday 12 April), by a member of the public, who called the police.

The RSPCA were then called by the force, after it became apparent the creature may have been set on fire.

Surrounding the reptile's body were the charred remains of cardboard and carrier bags.

At this time, the RSPCA said it was unable to confirm whether the snake was set on fire before or after it had died.

The charity is now appealing for information on the 'grim discovery' and Inspector Jo Bowling is now investigating this case.

In a statement, she said: “This was an incredibly sad discovery. It’s not clear if this snake was set on fire before or after they died.

“The snake was partially burnt. We have received a picture taken at around six this morning showing the snake in a different position - we’d ask if anyone moved the snake to let us know.

“It may well be that the snake was already dead and someone didn’t know how to dispose of the body. The best course of action would have been to take the snake to a vet.

“Boa constrictors and other exotic animals can be expensive to keep and require specialist veterinary care, there’s more information on the RSPCA website.

“We are asking people living in the area if they had working CCTV or Ring Doorbell footage that may have picked up someone looking suspicious - possibly carrying a heavy black bag.

“We are urging anyone with information to call the inspectorate line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident number 01232584.”

