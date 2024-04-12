A man in his 20s has died after being found with serious injuries in Romsey.

Emergency services were called to Winchester Hill near the Sun Inn pub just after 11pm last night. (Thursday 11 April)

It's thought the driver of a vehicle involved left the scene.

The man's family has been told.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area - or who has dashcam or doorbell footage.

Police want to hear from anyone with footage including dash cam, CCTV, doorbell camera or mobile phone. Credit: Google Maps

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "An investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident is underway and enquiries are ongoing.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident.

"Did you witness anything, or were you nearby at the time and recall any vehicle which raised any concerns?

"Also, do you have any footage which may assist in our investigation, including dash cam, CCTV, doorbell camera or mobile phone?

"If you have any information, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240152484.You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, below;How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

