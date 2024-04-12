Puppy rescued from the sea at Camber Sands after swimming out of its depth

A puppy has been rescued from the sea at Camber Sands in East Sussex after swimming out of its depth.

At 11am on Sunday 7 April, Camber Sands RNLI Lifeguard Jens Peter-Jensen spotted a puppy splashing in the shallow water.

The puppy had wandered out of its depth and was in distress.

The RNLI lifeguard reassured the couple who had been walking the dog, before entering the water to help the puppy and return him to them.

The RNLI said Camber Sands is prone to gullies of water that are not always easily spotted until people find themselves in deeper water.

Jens Peter-Jensen said: "This was an unusual and extra heart-warming rescue.

"I didn’t think the situation would become life-threatening when the puppy ran into the water.

"However, after a brief conversation with the dog walkers, a rescue was initiated.

"The puppy was out of its depth in a gully and struggling to return to shore.

"The puppy was promptly assisted ashore and reunited with the dog walker. The wagging tail and spring in its step reassured me that all would be fine. It was all the gratitude I needed from this furry friend."

The RNLI has issued advice to dog walkers.

It said: "If your dog enters the water and becomes in distress, don’t go in after them. Move to a place your dog can get to safely and call them over."

If people are worried about their dogs, they can flag down a lifeguard or call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

