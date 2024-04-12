Play Brightcove video

Adam Garrett seen on CCTV drinking at a pub. Credit: Thames Valley Police

A "reckless" drunk driver who seriously injured pedestrians in Berkshire after drinking shots at a pub has been jailed.

Adam Garrett, 26, of Loddon Bridge Road, Wokingham, was seen on a pub's internal CCTV drinking alcohol at the bar in May last year.

He then left the building drunk and fell over onto the path before getting into his van.

At around 10.55pm, a white Ford Transit Connect van, being driven by Garrett, hit Chris Redfern, aged 52, his wife, Cristina Di Carlo, aged 54, and Jeremy Rowson, aged 63, outside the French Horn restaurant on the B478 in Sonning.

Garrett failed to stop at the scene of the collision but police officers quickly identified the vehicle involved and arrested Garrett later that night.

Garrett was sentenced to four years in prison. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Cristina suffered a serious head injury and had to remain in hospital for more than eight months, while both men both suffered serious injuries.

Garrett pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Reading Magistrates’ Court on 6 February, where he was given a curfew with tag from 9pm-6am ahead of his sentencing.

He was sentenced to four years in prison at Reading Crown Court and was disqualified from driving for 12 years. He will have to pass an extended re-test before regaining his licence.

One of the victims, Chris, said the crash has caused "unfathomable pain".

He added: "The last 11 months have been a living nightmare for my whole family with so many distressing and upsetting events.

"My wife had to spend over eight months in hospital and now faces a long rehab journey ahead of her. It has been extremely distressing to see the pain and despair caused to all my family.

"Whilst I cannot recall much of the collision, it has had a massive impact on all of us including our two teenage children, and I have no doubt it has altered our lives forever.

" I often wish I hadn’t gone out for dinner that evening. The inconsiderate and dangerous ‘hit and run’ actions of a drunken driver has caused unfathomable pain, injury and psychological damage in so many ways and to so many lives that cannot be undone."

Garrett left the pub drunk and fell over onto the path before getting into his van. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Jeremy, another victim, added: "I sustained significant orthopaedic injuries resulting in multiple surgical operations over several months, which are still ongoing.

"The irresponsible driving of this man affected our whole family, and we hope that the sentence given today will reflect the severity of his actions. He should reflect on the damage he has caused and the impact his reckless behaviour has had on our lives."

Garrett also pleaded guilty to one count each of:

dangerous driving

careless driving

driving whilst using a mobile phone

failing to stop following a road traffic collision

fail to nominate a driver

and driving with alcohol concentration above prescribed limit

Investigating officer Sergeant Edward Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I am pleased that Adam Garrett has been sentenced and admitted to his crimes at the first opportunity in court."He drove recklessly and dangerously, seriously injuring three pedestrians when drunk. His actions have caused life-changing injuries for which the victims are all still undergoing medical care and treatment for."What makes this crime even worse was that Garrett drove away from the scene with no care for the victims leaving them fighting for their life.

" I hope that Garrett’s conviction and sentencing brings some comfort to the victims and their families and highlights the tragic consequences of drinking and driving.

" Garrett was given the maximum jail term available for causing serious injury by dangerous driving offence, which was then reduced to account for his guilty plea.

" I would also like pay tribute to the victims and members of the public who gave immediate first aid at the scene and thank them for their support throughout the investigation."

