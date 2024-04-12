A second suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Oxford.

George Stephens, aged 27, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and wounding with intent.

The charges relate to the murder of 32-year-old Tobias Bruce and serious assault of another man on College Lane in Littlemore on 25th February.

Two men have been charged with the murder of Tobias Bruce. Credit: ITV Meridian

Stephens has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 13th April.

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit have also charged 34-year-old Ryan Byrne from Stratford-upon-Avon with one count of murder and two counts of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared in court earlier this week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...