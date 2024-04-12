Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Penny Silvester has been speaking to people concerned about midges in Midgham.

Villagers in Berkshire say swarms of midges are plaguing their homes, and the situation is the worst they've ever seen.

People living in the village of Midgham are blaming flooding and standing water for the clouds of insects.

A vet and horse owner in neighbouring Padworth says her land has also been inundated by midges which are distressing and biting her animals, and people in Woolhampton are also affected.

Experts say it's down to a mild winter and a wet few months.

People living in the village of Midgham are blaming flooding and standing water for the clouds of insects.

Horse rider and vet Christel Caderius Van Veen said: "Since we moved here in the last couple of months, they've been almost constant.

"We normally only have them for sort of 10 to 14 days, but we have had such a lot of flooding recently that it's been fairly well constant.

"I moved here in the beginning of February and we've had clouds of midges since. (0:52) And here we are mid-April.

"It seems to be much worse than normal.

"I assume it's related to the flooding."

Vet Christel Caderius Van Veen uses fly bonnets to protect her horses from the midges. Credit: ITV Meridian

Speaking about the impact on her horses Christel added: They get really distressed, so if they don't wear fly bonnets, then the flies get into their ears and they bite them so much that they bleed.

"Also, the boy horses particularly, they get bitten on the underneath around their boy parts and that gets really swollen and painful as you can imagine."

The swarms are a daily spectacle around the River Kennet floodplain in West Berkshire as they form spectacular insect clouds.

Watch swarms of midges around Midgham in Berkshire.

The advice from experts is midges are most active at dawn and dusk so avoid those times.

And if you’re out for a stroll, keep going - midges can’t fly as fast as you can walk.

University of Oxford researcher Liam Crowley said: "The reason why we're seeing this huge local increase in the number of midges, is because population is really closely linked to the weather conditions.

"This year we've had the perfect storm for midge abundance, in that we've had a very mild winter, followed by an incredibly wet spring, so those two things together means that there's a local explosion of midges, though it's not necessarily a bad thing."

The swarms are a daily spectacle around the River Kennet floodplain in West Berkshire. Credit: ITV Meridian

"On slightly warmer days, or on days where there is less wind, there may be greater concentrations of them.

"It can be a nuisance in the morning when you're walking the dog, but no serious damage."

"On the walk today they're the worst I've seen them," one local resident added.

"You wouldn't want to look up and breathe -you're just inundated with them."

