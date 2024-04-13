How a 32-year old cat shelter in Brighton was saved from closure

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides reports on the cat shelter celebrating its survival

A cat shelter in Brighton which was under threat of closure has managed to secure much needed funding to keep going.

The owners of the not-for-profit organisation in Coldean were struggling to pay their bills with the cost of living adding to financial pressures.

With the risk of having to close their back garden operation, preventing future arrivals abandoned or lost cats, donations from the local community have helped secure the site's future.

The turnaround in fortunes has brought relief to Michael Tully who runs the site.

The City Cat Shelter has operated for 32 years Credit: ITV Meridian

Michael said, "There are a lot of stray cats in Brighton. A lot of people have come unstuck with the cost of living and they've had to give their cats up.

"We were desperately short of money. We were looking at four months left with the funds we'd got. And people have been very generous with the appeal that my wife put on Facebook."

The City Cat Shelter has been operating for 32 years and can temporarily home up to 50 cats with the majority finding new families.

It's needs more than £100,000 each year to keep going with volunteers supporting the operation.

Sylvia Willis said, "It's lovely to be able to work with cats. And I have to say that for me, if I'm having a sort of off day and it's a bit like you, I don't fancy doing very much I'll come here and I go home feeling an awful lot better."

