A woman who died in a four vehicle crash in Sussex has been described as an “amazing daughter, sister and mother of two”.

Heidi Visser was on her motorbike when she was hit near Shooters Bottom Car Park on Beachy Head Road in Eastbourne on April 1st.

The 29-year old was very well known in the Heathfield and Uckfield areas through her job as a personal trainer and hairdresser.

Her heartbroken family have paid tribute to her,

“Her passions included body building and motorbikes, but most importantly, she had a passion for her children.

“Heidi loved horse riding in her younger years and grew up on the farm with a love for animals.

“She was a partner to Kieran who she absolutely adored. Heidi was taken far too soon but will be loved forever.”

A 19-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries.

