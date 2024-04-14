Play Brightcove video

ITV reporter Richard Slee joined the crowds at Bucklers Hard near Beaulieu for a day of canine celebration.

Animal lover and New Forest resident Chris Packham joined hundreds of dog walkers at Bucklers Hard for a charity event in aid of the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity.

The Great British Dog Walk, now in its ninth year, takes place in thirteen beautiful locations around the UK between March and June.

It's more than just a dog walk- there are competitions and fun events such as the happiest face competition, this year won by Parker.

Parker won the 'Happiest Face' competition

"Events like this are really important for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People," says the charity's David Robson.

"We rely on donations and kind people fundraising for us so things like this means we can train more dogs to help more deaf people so they are massively important for the charity."

Environmental campaigner Chris, who suffers from hearing loss himself, was there with his miniature poodles Sid and Nancy.

Chris Packham brought his miniature poodles to the event

He told us the work dogs can do is invaluable: "They're incredible. They can learn up to 25 different sounds which they then learn to provide a visual signal for.

"So if you are waiting for your kettle to boil, the dog hears the kettle boiling and it will go to its owner and it will lift its paw up or head to one side, what ever it is taught to do, and this will tell the owner very specifically which sound it needs to respond to."

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a national charity that trains dogs that help deaf people leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life.

The dogs do this through constant companionship and emotional support, giving deaf people the confidence to reconnect with their family, friends and community around them.

They also help by alerting deaf people to important and life-saving sounds like the smoke alarm, alarm clock and oven timers. Their burgundy coats also signal to the public that their partners are deaf.

The charity says this combination of practical assistance and lifelong friendship can be completely life-changing.It costs around £40,000 to fully train and support a hearing dog for the duration of its life.