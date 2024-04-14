A major road in Oxfordshire has reopened following a lorry fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency repairs were needed overnight, closing the A34 in both directions between its junctions with the A420 at Botley and A423 at Hinksey, Oxford.

Dramatic images showed the vehicle going up in flames, causing damage to the road surface.

Thames Valley Police said the driver suffered minor injuries an that nobody else was hurt.

The A34 was shut for most of Saturday and overnight while National Highways recovered the lorry and carried out emergency works.

On Sunday morning, the company said the road was open in both directions and the delays had cleared.