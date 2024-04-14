A man's been rescued from Poole harbour after his yacht was destroyed by fire.

The alarm was raised at around 10.30pm on Saturday when the blazing boat was spotted off Lake Road slipway.

The Coastguard and Poole lifeboat worked together to rescue a man who had jumped from the 24ft vessel and swum to another boat.

He was found clinging on, very cold and needing oxygen.

The casualty confirmed he was the only person on board and was taken ashore and transferred to hospital.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.