An investigation is continuing after a boy was injured in a collision between a bicycle and a van in Reading.

It happened on Friday in Liebenrood Road near the entrance of Prospect Park at around 5.20pm.

A white Citroen Relay van collided with the nine-year-old who was riding his bicycle.

The boy suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

The driver of the van, a 42-year-old man from Henley, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the specified limit of a controlled drug and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been released under investigation.

PC Anthony Alderson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I want to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any dash-cam footage that could be useful, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“This collision has left a nine-year-old boy seriously injured so it is very important that we hear from anyone who has any information at all which could help our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43240167795 or to report it online.

Detectives say those who want to give information anonymously can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

