A campaign has begun in Hampshire to trace the county's most wanted people.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary - alongside the charity Crimestoppers - have created a Most Wanted gallery of faces showing people who have been charged with an offence/s and have failed to appear at court.

The 29 men and women are wanted for a variety of alleged crimes, including serious assault, drugs supply, serious injury driving offences and community order breaches, and all have warrants for their re-arrest, which do not expire.

Over the next three days, Crimestoppers will be visiting towns and cities across Hampshire with digital advertising vans, displaying the names and photos of these most wanted individuals for communities to see.

Chief Constable Scott Chilton is appealing to members of the public to anonymously report any information they may have on the whereabouts of those featured, so his officers can bring them back before the criminal justice system.

Karol Dabrowski is wanted for stalking. Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Crimestoppers

Scott Chilton, Chief Constable for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said: “Everyone deserves a safe place to live, and our communities expect criminals to be dealt with robustly.

“Those in this Most Wanted campaign have already been charged by police for a variety of offences including assault, burglary, drugs and serious driving offences.

"We believe they are in our local area, and that someone will know where they are or have the information we need to ensure they are re-arrested.

“We will be using all our powers and tactics to pursue them and the information and intelligence we get from this campaign is part of that.

“Our message is simple; if you see your face on here, hand yourself in. We will not give up and if you are on this list it means we’re not far behind you.”

Anisa Caynab is wanted for drug offences. Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Crimestoppers

He continued: “Hampshire is a comparatively safe county. As with every force, there are people at large who we want back in custody.

"Not only to bring some justice for the victims of their crimes but to prevent further offences. It is important that communities have confidence that we relentlessly pursue such individuals, and today is hopefully seen as further evidence of that.”

People are being urged to visit Crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted and select the Hampshire & IoW region to see if they recognise any of the suspects.

If people recognise the suspects and have information on their potential whereabouts, Crimestoppers can be contacted 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online. Beth Simpson, the charity’s Regional Manager in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said: “Crimestoppers has always kept their promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted them with their information since they were formed in the 1980s.

"Your information can help prevent crime, catch fugitives on the run and see justice secured for victim’s families by passing on what you know – all with no comeback. No police. No witness statements. No courts.”

