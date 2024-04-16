Tributes are being paid to a "remarkable" man and his dog, who died following a crash on the Isle of Wight.

Paul Hart, 42, died when a blue Mazda 6 c ollided with a tree on Calbourne Road in Newport.

Police were called to the scene at about 10.10pm on Sunday 7 April.

Paul was found with serious injuries and died at the scene. His dog, Bailey, was also in the car and was taken to an emergency vet, but had to be put down due to its injuries.

Paul's family have now paid tribute to him, in which they say: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a remarkable young man, Paul Anthony Hart, whose life was tragically cut short along with his lovely dog Bailey.

"His vibrant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless energy touched the lives of all who knew him.

"He was a beacon of hope, a source of inspiration and a testament of resilience in the face of adversity. His life, though brief, was a testament to the power of love he gave.

"The world has lost a kind, caring, infectious and joyful man. We are proud to have given this gift to all who knew him.

"In his memory, let us remember not just the sorrow of his loss, but the joy and love he brought into our lives. Let us honour his legacy by living our lives with the same passion, kindness and generosity that he demonstrated every day.

"We have been overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support and would like to send a special thank you to all the tireless efforts made by all the emergency services throughout this process. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day.

"'Peas and Love, Yo'"

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 44240146250.

