A vehicle was not involved in the death of a 28-year-old man in Romsey, according to Hampshire Police.

Joseph Godden, from the town, was found with serious injuries near to The Sun Inn pub on Winchester Hill (A3090) shortly after 11pm on Thursday 11 April.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to his injuries, Hampshire Police initially believed that Joseph may have been involved in a collision with a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Following a post mortem on Monday 15 April, investigating officers have now determined a vehicle was not involved in Joseph's death.

Officers are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Flowers have been left near the scene of the accident in Romsey. Credit: ITV Meridian

DS Gary Doughty, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "All of our thoughts are with Joseph's family and friends at this very difficult time."Following our appeal for information last week, our team has received numerous responses from the public and we have investigated each of these lines of enquiry."I want to thank everyone who came forward, but we would still like to hear from anyone with information about Joseph's movements that night that has not already come forward."We would ask for people to please respect his family's privacy as they deal with their grief."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference 44240152484.

Details can also be anonymously submitted through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

