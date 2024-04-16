Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a man in Bournemouth town centre.

A man in his 60s was found unconscious in Hinton Road in the town centre on 20 July last year. He died in hospital four days later.

A 23-year-old woman and two 39-year-old men, all from Bournemouth, have been released on bail as investigations continue to establish the cause of the man's death.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "An investigation is continuing, led by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death, which is still being treated as unexplained.

"Following additional enquiries and to allow officers to further interview the woman and two men who were previously arrested, they have since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

"All three have been released on police bail as the investigation continues to establish the cause of death."

