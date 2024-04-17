Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Kara Digby reports from Reading.

A family from Reading have spoken of their shock after rats chewed through hot water pipes in their home, causing their ceiling to collapse.

Steffan Best, his partner Kelly and their children are now living in a hotel.

They say they weren't listened to by their housing association, despite complaining of a rodent problem in their flat, and say the problem could have been avoided.

The family even reported hearing rats in the walls.

Steffan first became aware of the collapsed ceiling when he heard a loud bang and a hissing noise.

"As I walked down the hallway, all you could see was water pouring in. The fire alarms were going off and then all of a sudden, all the lights in the hallway just ping, disappeared, went out and the water was just constantly coming through.

"At that moment I was in shock really - panicked," Steffan said.

The ceiling collapsed when rats chewed through water pipes above.

" I went into the airing cupboard to try and shut the water off but couldn't find anywhere to shut it off but that's not for the mains pipe.

"I rang my partner and said 'you need to ring the housing association because we've got a major leak.'

" So she got on the phone to them while I was grabbing buckets and bags to try and fill it.

"Y ou could heard them running about and scratching noises.

"It's just gone on and on and on and obviously eventually they bit through that pipe which the fire brigade told us they'd bit through that pipe and the man that did the heating said its the rats that bit through the pipe."

It took multiple calls from the family before they were told by pest control that the building was infested.

Steffan Best

Steffan and his family have now left everything behind and are now living out of a hotel.

"The little one does think its a holiday but that's because he's only six, he doesn't understand," Steffan added.

"T he children - they're very upset they're not in their own home with their home comforts.

"We don't know where we're going to be, how long its going to take, nothing really. We're just living day by day."

The family used buckets to try and catch the water when the ceiling collapsed. Credit: ITV Meridian

"It is very stressful.

"We're living out of bags in the hotel really.

"Personally, we feel we don't want to come back in it because now this has happened and rats running about, it's not something that you can get out of your head.

"I can't explain it really.

"It's just a horrible feeling to think they have they been running around over your things."

Exposed water pipes where the ceiling has fallen through. Credit: ITV Meridian

Southern Housing has been paying for the family's temporary accommodation and say they are working to the fix the problem.

A spokesperson for Southern Housing said: " We’re sorry for the issues Ms Priest and Mr Best have experienced with their ceiling.

"We’ve arranged temporary accommodation for them and remain in daily contact toprovide any support they need at this time.

"Our contractor attended immediately after being called on Saturday (13 April) andhave fixed the broken pipe which caused the leak and the ceiling to collapse.

"We're working to repair the ceiling and fix any other damage caused.

"We’re aware of an issue with rodents and have previously treated individual flats. We’ve organised for a pest control contractor to attend the building to investigate if there is a wider issue and we will take appropriate action where needed.

"We’ll continue to support Ms Priest and Mr Best and do everything we can to ensurethey’re able to return safely to their home."

