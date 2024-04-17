Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Dashcam footage from other motorists shows Connors driving at speeds of 100mph

A man who drove at 100mph before crashing on the M40, while a child was in the car, has been given a suspended sentence.

Dashcam footage from other motorists shows Miley Connors, 37, speeding along the motorway in a silver SUV.

Officers were alerted to Connor's dangerous driving at around 4.10pm on 29 December 2021, when they received multiple calls from members of the public.

Other drivers reported seeing Connors travelling down the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway and swerving in between traffic. His route began in Warwickshire and continued into Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Connor's car then hit the central reservation on the Shabbington bend between junctions nine and 8A, causing it to spin and lose a tyre. Miraculously no other vehicles were hit.

Connors, of Scant Road East, Hambrook, West Sussex, carried on driving until he reached an overbridge near Worminghall, where he got out and urinated.

A child then fled the car and ran away up by the embankment.

Officers, with help from the National Police Air Service, found and arrested Connors. The child was taken to safety.

Connors was charged the following day.

WATCH: Drone of police officers as they find and arrest Miley Connors

Play Brightcove video

A jury at Oxford Crown Court unanimously found Connors guilty of dangerous driving and child neglect on 16 February.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, on Friday 12 April.

The judge also disqualified Connors from driving for two years and he will need to pass an extended retest to get his licence back.

The judge also ordered Connors to complete 250 hours of unpaid work, 120 days of alcohol monitoring, and an accredited thinking skills programme within 20 days, as well as paying £3,000 in a fine and costs.

Investigating officer PC Amy Boughton, Thames Valley Police said: "This was one of the worse pieces of driving I have ever seen.

"Not only is it shocking to watch, it’s gut-wrenching to know there was a young child in that vehicle, scared and crying.

"The child was found wet, muddy and cold, and stood over Miley Connors, who was throwing up and incapable of looking after them.

"I can only hope that Connors take this second chance and makes recompense for the lives he could have so easily taken because of his reckless actions."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...