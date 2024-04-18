A c annabis farm with more than a 1,000 plants has been found by police in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police said officers from the West Sussex Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU), who were acting on intelligence, went to a unit in Riverside Industrial Estate, Bridge Road at around 3.45pm on Friday 12 January.

More than 1,000 plants were found and seized, along with equipment which is used for the cultivation of cannabis. The drugs were destroyed.

Officers arrested two men at the back of the premises in connection with the farm.

Donat Kurtaj and Walter Ulndreaj Credit: Sussex Police

Donat Kurtaj, 30, of no fixed address and Walter Ulndreaj, 26, of no fixed address admitted to the cultivation of cannabis and were sentenced to six months’ imprisonment and 14 months’ imprisonment respectively when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court on 11 April.

When their sentences conclude, police said their immigration status will be reviewed by the Immigration Service.

