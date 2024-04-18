Rail services through Andover and Salisbury could be disrupted until Thursday afternoon following a gas leak near the tracks.

Someone digging off London Road in Salisbury caused a gas pipe to rupture on Wednesday afternoon.

An 80 metre cordon was put in place as a precaution which meant 75 people were forced to move to safety. Residents returned to their homes overnight.

Three fire crews, two from Salisbury and one from Wilton, were called to the scene after being advised of the leak by SGN.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said that water carriers from Andover and Wilton and an incident command vehicle from Devizes were also sent to the scene.

London Road was closed between the A30/A338 roundabout and the Hampton Park roundabout, but this has since been reopened.

However, the railway line remains within the reduced cordon and therefore has to stay closed until SGN have made the repair safe.

Information for affected travellers, including commuters and students, can be found on South Western Railway’s website.

The company warned of possible issues with mobile phone coverage in the area around the leak, as two masts were closed down temporarily as a safety measure.

Anyone in the immediate area may still be able to smell gas in the air, so the advice remains to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed.

A statement on the South Western Railway website reads: "Due to a gas leak caused by damage by a third party near the railway between Andover and Salisbury all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 14:30 18/04.

"Train services running between Basingstoke - Salisbury may be diverted via Southampton where possible.

"For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

"We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey."

