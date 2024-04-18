Play Brightcove video

The moment Kathleen Green was reunited with her dog Penny

The moment a woman was reunited with her dog who had been missing for almost four months in Kent has been captured on camera.

Kathleen Green's dog Penny was being walked in the park in Canterbury last year when she slipped her collar and ran away.

Despite people looking for her and posting appeals on social media, nobody could find the cocker spaniel.

Miss Green said she was sent pictures of dogs that could be Penny by the Facebook group Muddy Paws Crime.

But none of them were her and she was losing hope until they sent her a picture that was Penny - almost four months after she went missing.

Miss Green said: "It was just the most amazing moment but I was shaking, I literally started crying. I didn't know what to do and I was just thinking are they going to give her back?

"Who actually is it that has got her? Where have they got this photo from?"

It is a mystery where Penny had been for those months away from home but Miss Green thinks she was staying with somebody else. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Penny had been found by a gentleman who recognised her picture on social media.

She was found by the road with two collars on, was "very skinny" and "covered in fleas" - but she's now recovering.

Being reunited with her puppy was "just absolutely amazing", said Miss Green.

She added: "You know when you think you're not going to see someone ever again? It's like you've lost a part of you.

"Especially my Penny, she's my world, my little girl. It was the best thing ever and I have got her back."

It is a mystery where Penny had been for those months away from home, but Miss Green thinks she was staying with somebody else because she had been brushed and was wearing two collars.

To the man who found her, she said: "Thank you so much you've been a lifesaver and I can't thank you enough."

