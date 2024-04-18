Oxfordshire funeral directors being investigated by police

A funeral directors in Oxfordshire is currently being investigated by police with a f ocus on fraud offences.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said it was made aware of concerns relating to the business practices of R&H Barker Funeral Directors on Wednesday 10 April.

The force then carried out a number of immediate enquiries, and two warrants were carried out at premises connected with the business in Harcourt Road, Wantage and Wantage Road, Didcot on Sunday 14 April.

TVP are now working together with partners including Environmental Health, to investigate business practices at the sites.

The force said its "focus is on fraud offences and one offence of prevention of a lawful and decent burial".

A spokesperson said: "At this stage of the investigation we have found no evidence of any criminal offence and no arrests have been made.

"We know this will be of concern to families and individuals who have used this business however we can confirm our enquiries into the prevention of a lawful and decent burial relates to one individual only, and we are working to contact their next of kin.

"We do not believe that any other families are impacted."

The funeral directors are closed whilst the investigation is ongoing.

Police say they have contacted the two families who were due to use the funeral services and are offering them support.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…