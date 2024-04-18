Police are appealing for witnesses after 300 football fans descended on a pub causing disorder including theft, criminal damage and racial abuse after Portsmouth FC’s victory which secured the team’s place in the Championship.

The incident at the O’Neill’s pub in Albert Road, Southsea, happened after the Hampshire club beat Barnsley 3-2 at home on Tuesday evening to take the League One title.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "It is believed around 300 people were present at the time, and we have received reports of a number of offences, including theft, criminal damage and racial abuse aimed at a staff member.

" The disorder is reported to have continued into surrounding streets, with people present then moving off in reduced groups to other establishments as well.

" We have also received a report of criminal damage in Drift Bar, and of a man being assaulted in Palmerston Road.

" Officers attended and remained in the area into the early hours of the morning.

" Our enquiries continue, with officers present taking statements, seizing evidence and any CCTV footage, and identifying all offences committed during the disorder."

Portsmouth FC's 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park secured the League One title and promotion to the Championship. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Chief Inspector Paul Markham said: "Portsmouth’s win against Barnsley was a fantastic moment for the club and for the city, and a moment everyone rightly wanted to celebrate.

" Sadly, a small number of people saw this as an opportunity to commit mindless acts of violence and criminal damage as part of the wider celebrations.

" Officers have been out in Southsea and we are working hard to identify any and all offences committed and ensure all lines of enquiry available are thoroughly investigated to identify people responsible.

" If you do have any concerns or information which may assist, then please do not hesitate to speak with officers or contact us with this.

" The vast majority of those attending the game were there to enjoy the occasion and wanted no involvement in any disorder, and we know this has been the case throughout the season.

" We will not tolerate the minority who wish to use events such as this one to commit crime.

" On Saturday, there will be football in Portsmouth again, with the final home game of the season against Wigan. We consistently review our plans for all matchdays, and Tuesday night's actions will form part of this review of our resources for the game."

