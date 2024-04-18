The family of a five-year-old who died in a crash in Oxfordshire have paid tribute to "the most beautiful little boy".

Teddy Hickman was involved in a crash in Blackthorn, near Bicester, on Sunday (April 14), between a white and orange KTM motorcycle and a black Ford Focus.

Teddy was a rear seat passenger in the Ford Focus and died of his injuries at the scene.

His family have released a tribute to him, describing him as "the most caring little boy".

In a statement, they said: “Teddy was the light of our lives and our entire world. He was the most beautiful little boy inside and out with the cheekiest smile.

“He was funny, loved to play tricks and so very clever.

“Teddy had the kindest soul, the most caring little boy who we will forever be proud of, the greatest privilege of our lives.

“He was loved by so many and brought immense joy to all our lives from the day he was born.

“We would ask for time and privacy to grieve the immeasurable loss of our little boy.”