A man who dealt drugs in Sussex to fund his lavish lifestyle has been jailed for five years.

Louis Seyfi, 25, bought designer clothes, a BMW xDrive with a personalised number plate and high spec mountain bikes using the money he made from selling drugs in the Worthing area.

Seyfi was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine following a trial at Lewes Crown Court.

He was identified by Sussex Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit as being linked to a key defendant during their Operation Smith investigation into the large-scale distribution and supply of illegal substances.

Officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at his home in Chancton View Road, Worthing, on 26 October 2021, where they seized a quantity of cash, cocaine and two mobile phones which had evidence of his criminal activity.

High spec mountain bikes were among the purchases Seyfi made. Credit: Sussex Police

Seyfi had denied the offence, but a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict following a thee-day hearing which concluded on Monday 15 April.

He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for this offence, plus a further two years’ imprisonment for similar offences in 2019 – which he pleaded guilty to – to run consecutively.

SOCU Detective Constable Jon Freeman said: "While a quantity of cash and drugs were found at Seyfi’s address, the true extent of his drug-dealing activity was proven through expert mobile phone analysis, and the jury took just over an hour to find him guilty.

" Seyfi showed no intention to change his ways or learn from his mistakes, as he continued to commit offences having been convicted and awaiting sentence for the 2019 investigation.

" This conviction should serve as a reminder that we will continue to target drug dealers and hold them to account for their criminality."

