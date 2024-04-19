Play Brightcove video

Watch: Around 20,000 supporters ran onto the grass after the final whistle

Portsmouth FC have put a warning out to fans asking them to 'please stay off the pitch' or the team will not be able to lift the League One trophy.

Fans stormed the pitch at Fratton Park on Tuesday after the team won promotion and the League One title.

Pompey are set to be presented with the trophy following the conclusion of the match on Saturday (20 April) with Wigan at Fratton Park.

The Football League has warned supporters if they invade the pitch again the presentation will not take place.

Portsmouth FC's Manager, John Mousinho said: "Could you please please stay off the pitch on Saturday?

"We won’t be able to lift the trophy without it. We’ve got the League One trophy coming down to Fratton Park, it’s going to be an amazing occasion, so if you could enjoy it from the stands that would be absolutely amazing.

"If we manage to lift the trophy it will be a very very special day. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and I will see you on Saturday to have a proper celebration."

