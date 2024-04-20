A murder investigation is underway following the death of a woman at a hotel in Bagshot.

Surrey Police were called to Pennyhill Park Hotel by South East Coast Ambulance Service following the discovery of the body of a woman in her 50s.

It happened on Sunday April 14, 2024 and detectives are now treating it as murder.

The woman's family have been informed and they are being treated by specially traned officers.

A 60-year-old man from Devon has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at this time.

It is believed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

An investigation, led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, is underway to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“The investigation is in the early stages and a specialist team of officers are working around the clock to follow up enquiries.”