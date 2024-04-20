Thousands flock to Kent lambing event

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV MERIDIAN'S REPORT IS BY CHARLOTTE WILKINS

500 lambs are expected to be born at Hadlow College Farm this season. Hadlow is Kent’s only rural and land-based college and it offers a hands-on approach.

The college farm runs a commercial flock but the flock is very much part of the learning experience for students. They get involved in lambing them, the after-care of lamb, mum and the whole aftercare of the flock throughout the year.

Hadlow College farm has 300 breeding ewes

Courses not only cater for wanna-be farmers but also those who want to care for animals or want to get involved in the agriculture industry as a whole.

Chris Lydon - Vice Principal, Hadlow says:

An event like this is fantastic for bringing the community into the college. We open our doors so everyone can see what we do. We offer agriculture courses, equine courses, animal management courses. Today is about the students really - demonstrating how good they are and what they do throughout the year. "

10,000 people are expected to visit the event this weekend and there are not only lambs on offer - the college has creatures great and small and its own reptile centre too.

The arrival of each lambing season marks the arrival of spring - and for those who work here, it never gets old.

Tania Bucknell, Farm Manager adds:

" For me it’s just the most fulfilling and amazing job in the world really, cuddling lambs for a living."

To find out more about the lambing event click here.