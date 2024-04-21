Play Brightcove video

Box-to-box control: Queens Park Ladies U12s show how its done

A girls football team has made history by clinching the Bournemouth Boys League title in impressive style.

Queens Park Ladies U12s finished unbeaten, with 18 wins, 4 draws, and 0 losses in a league of 12 teams.

They clinched the title with a 3-0 win against Lymington Town FC U12 Spirit on April 14th.

How the table stacked up

The all-girls team scored an impressive 61 goals and conceded only 11 goals throughout the season, in the predominantly boys' league.

Toby Green, Chairman and Manager of Queens Park Ladies, expressed his pride in the team's historic achievement, saying, “What an incredible season it’s been! Our girls have proven themselves as invincibles."

“Competing against boys since the U7s has been a steep learning curve, but they’ve shattered expectations.

"As the first all-girls team to not only compete but also to win a Bournemouth Youth Football League title, they are true trailblazers in youth football.”

Celebrating another win

Olivia Green, Captain of Queens Park Ladies, said, “Winning the league unbeaten is amazing!

We’ve all been together since we were little, and beating the boys shows we can play just as well, if not better!”

The club said its victory was not just for the record books but also an inspiration for young girls in sports.

Looking forward, the team aims to inspire more girls to participate in football, promising a bright future for the sport.