A motorcyclist has been killed following a crash on the A354 in north Dorset.

The man, in his 60s, died at the scene following the single vehicle collision near Sixpenny Handley.

The grey Kawasaki motorcycle left the road between Cashmoor and the Handley Cross roundabout just after 6am this morning, Sunday 21 April.

The crash happened on the A354 near Sixpenny Handley Credit: Google Images

Emergency services attended but sadly the motorcyclist, from Dorchester, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

Road closures remain in place to allow the emergency services to respond and for a detailed examination of the collision scene to be carried out.

Sergeant Dave Cotterill, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly died in this collision, and we are conducting enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please make contact with us, and I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the vicinity and may have captured relevant dashcam footage.