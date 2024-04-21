Three people have been taken to hospital after a speedboat crashed in Gosport marina.

The alarm was raised just before 11pm on Saturday, April 20.

Hampshire Police said the same boat was reported to have collided with the harbour wall in Cowes earlier in the evening.

Officers attended and three people were taken to hospital.

Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

Cowes RNLI said its lifeboat, along with coastguard teams and a helicopter, were called to search for a crashed boat in East Cowes at 9.45pm.

Their search covered East Cowes breakwater and a stretch of the River Medina near the floating bridge.

The RNLI said the search was called off after nearly two hours after crews found no sign of the boat or anyone in distress.

An enquiry into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.