Watch as dozens of tractors parade through West Sussex to raise money for a cancer charity, ITV Meridian's Chlöe Oliver reports

A convoy of more than 50 tractors paraded through West Sussex to raise money for a 16-year-old young farmer who has cancer.

Thomas Winters-Holmes was diagnosed five months ago.

He's currently in treatment for a rare cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma at Southampton General Hospital.

Chichester Young Farmers Club, which Thomas belongs to, organised the fundraising event to coincide with Thomas’ 16th Birthday.

Thomas' mum, Melanie Winters-Holmes, explains the impact of Thomas' cancer diagnosis and the difference today's tractor run has made.

Thomas' mum continues: " It’s been a whirlwind…he was diagnosed with no symptoms and he’s dealing with a lot of chemotherapy and we go for radiotherapy next but, as you can see, he’s absolutely bossing it.

"I think it started off as a small event and it’s grown and it’s given us something to focus on.

"It’s given Thomas an amazing 16th birthday and to show who’ve supported us - Young Lives [vs Cancer charity] have been amazing.”

The Duke and Duchess of Norfolk, who own the land where the farmers met, spoke with Thomas and his family before officially starting the event at Hiorne Tower.

The farmers drove 28 miles through Patching, Amberley and the West Sussex countryside -making sure to avoid causing any congestion on the A27.

So far more than £2700 has been raised for a charity that provides support for children and young people with cancer and their families.

F or Thomas, his friends have created a birthday he’ll never forget.

