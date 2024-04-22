Credit: Britain’s Got Talent | Saturdays at 19:30 on ITV1

An eight-year-old boy from Brighton has won the Golden Buzzer on this year's Britain's Got Talent, two years after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Ravi Adelekan performed a rendition of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman with a choir launched in his name, called Ravi's Dream Team.

It was made up of family, friends, teachers, medical professionals and other children from the brain tumour community.

He captured the hearts of millions of viewers across the country, and even reduced BGT judge Alesha Dixon to tears.

Before his performance, which was shown on Sunday night's episode, Ravi said: “I’ve watched Britain's Got Talent all my life and always wanted to audition for it.

"Two years ago I was diagnosed with a brain tumour and I’m here to show no matter what life throws you can still achieve your dreams.”

At six-years-old Ravi was diagnosed with a benign tumour in his brain stem.

He endured 10 hours of surgery but the surgeons were not able to remove all of the tumour.

Ravi had to learn how to walk and feed himself again and lives with the effects of the tumour every day.

The choir's performance reduced Amanda Holden to tears and an emotional Alesha Dixon was moved so much she pressed the golden buzzer, sending them straight through to the semi-finals.

Wiping away tears Dixon said: “The golden buzzer is such a personal thing.

"A nd I always say I can only press it when it feels right and you’re such a remarkable young man."

Ravi dreams of a future where tumours like his could be treated without the type of major surgery he went through.

He's already raised more than £100,000 for brain tumour charities.

In 2022 he launched a charity cover of A Million Dreams featuring pop-stars like Paloma Faith, Coldplay and Bastille.

