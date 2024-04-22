Brighton's Grand Hotel celebrates 160 years with 160 afternoon teas

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Report is by Charlotte Wilkins

Once known as the Palace by the Sea, The Grand Hotel in Brighton opened to great fanfare in 1864. Australian airmen lodged there during the Second World War; Abba used the venue to celebrate their after-party following their historic win at Eurovision in 1974 and who could forget the devastating IRA Bomb of 1984.

If walls could talk, the Grand Hotel in Brighton would certainly have a lot to say. It’s still one of the city's most iconic and go-to places, whether that’s to celebrate weddings, anniversaries or romantic getaways.

The Grand Hotel marks its 160th Birthday in July 2024.

And over the last 160 years it’s also been a place where people have enjoyed just being together. To celebrate the hotel’s special milestone 160 afternoon teas have been served to highlight the work of Brighton’s Loneliness Charity - Together Co.

CEO of Together Co, April Baker says

"We've been working in the city for over 20 years. Most importantly it's about creating connections, to reduce loneliness and isolation. We do that through befriending programmes where we match up neighbours to flourish and have friendships and we have social prescribing. We put on events like this."

Jean and Jackie were paired up through the charity's befriending service and have become firm friends

Jean Chapman was introduced to befriender Jackie Grier through Together Co just after the death of her husband.

"They've helped me enormously. I've not looked back - I look forward to it every month. It's only an hour and a half but I've made so many good friends"

Jackie adds:

They have such a knack of teaming people. Jean and I hit it off right from the start and now it's a very mutual friendship

The charity believes that in a city of nearly 300 thousand people no one should be lonely or isolated. To find out more click here.