A man from Basingstoke has died following a collision on the A33 near Hook.

It happened at around 4:06pm on Saturday (20 April) and involved a black Astra and a blue VW golf which were both travelling southbound near the Wellington Country roundabout.

The Astra lost control, and left the carriageway and crashed into trees.

The passenger of the vehicle, a girl in her late teens from Reading suffered serious injuries.

Two men aged 26 and 34 and a woman aged 24 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Inspector Justin Thomas, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are conducting an investigation following this incident in which tragically a man has died and another girl has been injured.

“My thoughts remain with the family of the man who has died at this very difficult time.

“We are asking anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident to please come forward.

“Additionally we are asking anyone who saw either of these vehicles or has dash-cam of them to come forward.

“You can provide information through our online reporting page, or by calling 101 quoting reference 43240181466.”

