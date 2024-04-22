A man is due to appear in court charged with murder following the death of a woman at a well-known hotel in Bagshot in Surrey.

Surrey Police were called to Pennyhill Park Hotel on Sunday 14 April following the discovery of the body of a woman in her 50s.

60-year-old James Cartwright from Axminster in Devon was arrested on Friday 19 April and charged with murder and controlling and coercive behaviour on Saturday. (21 April)

He is due to appear at Guildford Magistrates Court.

The investigation is being led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team and they say enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“The investigation is in the early stages and a specialist team of officers are working around the clock to follow up enquiries.”

