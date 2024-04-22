Tributes have been paid to an 'incredible mother and much cherished daughter and friend' who was murdered at a hotel in Surrey.

Surrey Police were called to Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot on Sunday 14 April following the discovery of a body of a woman in her 50s.

James Cartwright, 60, from Axminster in Devon was arrested on Friday and charged with murder and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The family of Samantha Mickleburgh, from Axminister in Wiltshire, have paid tribute to her, writing in a statement: "We are devastated by the loss of Samantha, an incredible mother, beautiful, much cherished daughter, and friend.

"Loved by many, she was a true example of class, integrity, and dedication to those around her. Lighting up any room she entered with her vivacious personality and endearing smile.

" No words can truly capture all her beloved qualities and nothing will ever fill the hole left in the lives of those who loved her."

Her children described their mother as being 'both parents' to them after their dad died.

They said: "Nothing can prepare you to face the world without your parents at a young age. Our mother had been both parents to us since the loss of our father and she was doing such an amazing job at it.

"No finer example of a Mum could there be, we will feel the loss in every aspect of our lives.

"We are grateful to be such a close family and for the support we continue to receive from those who knew Samantha."

