The parents of a baby boy who choked to death at a nursery in Ashford in Kent say they welcome the chance to get answers about what happened to their son.

Nine-month-old Oliver Steeper began struggling to breathe after being given food at the Jelly Beans Nursery in Ashford in September 2021.

A two week inquest into Oliver's death is due to start next month.

Today it was confirmed that the inquest which will focus on the day of the choking incident will hear evidence about efforts to save Oliver's life and about the food policy at the nursery.

Oliver began fighting for breath after being given food at Jelly Beans nursery in Ashford - which has since closed down.

He was taken to the Evelina children's hospital in London but died six days later.

Oliver Steeper was nine-months-old when he died. Credit: ITV Meridian

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Oliver's parents expressed how important it is to them to understand exactly what happened that day, and avoid something similar if any lessons can be learnt.

They said Oliver was a smiley baby boy who loved trees near his home in Ashford, where they would often take walks.

Father Lewis Steeper said: "It's been so long since the whole procedure started.

"We're grateful now to the coroner for taking the time, every time she does, and we've got to the stage where we are now and hopefully we go on to the inquest now in May and we get the answers we want - we're so desperately seeking."

Oliver's mother Zoe added: "I think to hear things is going to be difficult, but we're here to give Ollie his voice that he doesn't have.

"We're going to hear things and hopefully hear them to the full, but like Lewis said, I think it's going to really help us get some answers."

Oliver's parents, Zoe and Lewis Steeper.

At the pre-inquest review the order of evidence was laid out.

It will be held in front of a jury who will hear from police and paramedics, from staff members who were in the panda room that day, and from the educational watchdog Ofsted.

The inquest is due to begin in three weeks time.

