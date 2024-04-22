Wildlife experts from the RSPCA are currently caring for 21 pigeons which were accidentally disturbed during a house clearance in Kent.

The birds - aged between four and 10 days old - were living on and in the roof of a house that was being cleared in Broadstairs.

They were found last week by workers and were taken in by the team at RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre, in Hastings, East Sussex, who are hand rearing them.

The birds will remain with the RSPCA team until they are old enough or strong enough to be released back into the wild. Credit: RSPCA

Mallydams Wildlife Supervisor Jess O’Doherty said: “The workmen contacted us for advice when they realised they’d accidentally disturbed some of the nests.

“We advised them to carefully catch and box up the birds, splitting the younger ones from the older ones so that the babies wouldn’t get trampled by the older birds while they were being transported.

“Sadly, one bird had to be put to sleep by vets due to welfare concerns but the rest are doing really well. We’re crop feeding the birds five to six times a day, depending on their size, but it’ll be a few weeks until they’re fully independent.

“Hopefully in around a month they’ll be able to venture out into an aviary where they can build up their strength, work on their flying skills and generally prepare for release.”

The birds will remain with the RSPCA team until they are old enough or strong enough to be released back into the wild, near where they were found nesting.

The RSPCA says "bird nests are protected by law and disturbing them can be really damaging for birds and their young so we’d urge everyone to be extra careful if they’re carrying out works on their house during nesting season".

Mallydams manager Peter Smith explained how people can help wildlife thrive in their gardens.

He said: “You could put out fresh water and feed to help birds visiting your garden or even put up a bird box to give them somewhere safe to nest. You can find out more about how to create a wildlife-friendly garden or become a Wildlife Friend online."

